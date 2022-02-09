Nigeria: Govt Withdraws Methanol-Laden Petrol From Market

8 February 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) says that a limited quantity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), known as Petrol, with methanol quantities above Nigeria's specification was discovered in the supply chain.

NMDPRA said to ensure vehicular and equipment safety, the limited quantity of the impacted product has been isolated and withdrawn from the market, including the loaded trucks in transit.

Methanol is a regular additive in Petrol and is usually blended in an acceptable quantity.

NMDPRA, the defunct Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Authority, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

It noted that the source supplier has been identified and further commercial and appropriate actions shall be taken by the Authority and NNPC Ltd.

It assured that its technical team in conjunction with NNPC and other industry stakeholders would continue to monitor and ensure that quality petroleum products were supplied and distributed nationwide.

"NNPC Ltd and all Oil Marketing Companies have been directed to sustain sufficient distribution of Petrol in all retail outlets nationwide.

"Meanwhile, NNPC has intensified efforts at increasing the supply of Petrol into the market in order to bridge any unforeseen supply gap.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X