Nigeria: Panic As Roots TV Boss Set to Run for Presidency

This is after news filtered through that Dumebi Kachikwu, businessman and media mogul is considering a run for the Presidency.

Speculations became rife just moments after Mr. Kachikwu released an eight minute video on his Roots Tv Nigeria YouTube page titled, 'it is time to serve'.

The video which was released on January 16th is part of his now popular and widely viewed 'Sunday Nuggets'.

In the video, Mr. Kachikwu blamed the current administration for overseeing a bad economy, worrying levels of corruption and insecurity which has spiralled out of control.

The Business Man and Media Mogul in the video quoted the Bible in Isaiah Chapter Six verse eight where God asks 'who will I send and who shall go for us'? The Prophet Isaiah later in Isaiah Chapter Six verse eight (b) volunteered himself for service.

Though Mr. Kachikwu is yet to officially indicate interest in running for office in the video, he told his audience ' God is looking for people in all spheres of human endeavour who will stand as beacons of hope at a time like this'.

Towards the end of the video he urges his viewers to 'be bold, be courageous, run this race'.

This comes at a time some leading figures in Nigeria have indicated interest in running for the Presidency in 2023.