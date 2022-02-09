Nigeria: Panic As Roots TV Boss Set to Run for Presidency

8 February 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)

This is after news filtered through that Dumebi Kachikwu, businessman and media mogul is considering a run for the Presidency.

Speculations became rife just moments after Mr. Kachikwu released an eight minute video on his Roots Tv Nigeria YouTube page titled, 'it is time to serve'.

The video which was released on January 16th is part of his now popular and widely viewed 'Sunday Nuggets'.

In the video, Mr. Kachikwu blamed the current administration for overseeing a bad economy, worrying levels of corruption and insecurity which has spiralled out of control.

The Business Man and Media Mogul in the video quoted the Bible in Isaiah Chapter Six verse eight where God asks 'who will I send and who shall go for us'? The Prophet Isaiah later in Isaiah Chapter Six verse eight (b) volunteered himself for service.

Though Mr. Kachikwu is yet to officially indicate interest in running for office in the video, he told his audience ' God is looking for people in all spheres of human endeavour who will stand as beacons of hope at a time like this'.

Towards the end of the video he urges his viewers to 'be bold, be courageous, run this race'.

This comes at a time some leading figures in Nigeria have indicated interest in running for the Presidency in 2023.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X