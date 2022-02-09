Nigerian Fintech Grey Gets Backing From Y Combinator

Let's say you're a freelance engineer in Nigeria working for a U.S. company; how do you facilitate forex conversion from dollars to naira? I bet it involves using a third party or a local Bureau De Change, essentially a foreign currency exchange office.

Some people have worked with this model for years not because it's perfect but other options are limited. A few issues using third parties or a Bureau De Change, or BDC as commonly known in Nigeria, include inflated rates, you can only access them for specific hours, proximity and there are chances you'd get cheated.