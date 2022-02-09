Nigeria: 1 Dead, Another Rescued in Kano Gas Explosion

The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed that one person died in a gas explosion in Ijara Gawa Village in Bichi Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that one Maikano Muhammad was burnt beyond recognition and the other person identified as Abdullahi Usman sustained injuries.

This was contained in a statement issued by the spokesman of the fire service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, on Monday.

"We received a distress call from Inspector Daiyabu Tukur at 07:46am that a vehicle conveying cooking gas cylinders fell on the road and that one of the cylinders had exploded.

"We immediately sent our team to the scene to rescue the victims," the statement read in part.