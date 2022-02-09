Nigeria: 1 Dead, Another Rescued in Kano Gas Explosion

9 February 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Lubabatu Garba

The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed that one person died in a gas explosion in Ijara Gawa Village in Bichi Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that one Maikano Muhammad was burnt beyond recognition and the other person identified as Abdullahi Usman sustained injuries.

This was contained in a statement issued by the spokesman of the fire service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, on Monday.

"We received a distress call from Inspector Daiyabu Tukur at 07:46am that a vehicle conveying cooking gas cylinders fell on the road and that one of the cylinders had exploded.

"We immediately sent our team to the scene to rescue the victims," the statement read in part.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X