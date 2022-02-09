Rwanda: Byiringiro Extends Stay at APR Until 2026

8 February 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

Striker Lague Byiringiro has committed his future at APR FC until 2026 after signing a four-year contract extension last weekend.

The 21-year-old Rwanda international agreed to stay at the club after months of negotiations with the army side which was fighting to avoid losing him for free as he was in his final six months of his contract which was due to expire by the end of the 2021/2022 season.

APR secured the signature of the prolific attacker to ward off interest from a number of clubs that have been looking for his services. Tanzanian side Yanga Africans was reportedly leading the race to sign him.

The club also extended the contract of youngster Anicet Ishimwe, 18, who also signed a four-year contract extension in a deal that will keep him at the club until 2026.

Byiringiro is regarded as one of the best strikers in the country while Ishimwe is quickly establishing himself among key football prospects to watch in the near future.

The duo have been part of the APR team that set a record of going 50 games unbeaten.

