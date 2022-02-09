Rwanda: Kagame Swears in New Cabinet Ministers

President Paul Kagame on Tuesday, February 8, presided over the swearing in of the two newly appointed cabinet ministers, during a ceremony he challenged leaders in general to double their commitment in serving Rwandans.

The function that took place at parliament saw the swearing in of the new Minister of Infrastructure, Ernest Nsabimana and the State Minister in the same ministry, Patricia Uwase.

Addressing the newly appointed officials and other senior government officials who attended the function, Kagame said that while it had been emphasized several times, it is time for better commitment towards serving Rwandans.

Ordinarily, Kagame said, it should be obvious but based on reports there was a clear gap for extra efforts needed to achieve the country's development ambitions.

"We have for long lived the theory side, but it is time for us all to act," he said.

Prior to the appointment, Nsabimana served as the Director General of the Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA), while Uwase was the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Infrastructure.

The new infrastructure minister replaces Claver Gatete, who is set to serve as Rwanda's permanent representative to the United Nations.

Kagame cautioned the leaders against any form of mediocrity, saying that the consequences of any such behaviour are in the end the repercussions are felt by Rwandans.

"There is a weight that such carelessness carries, and in most cases can't be defended by any type of excuse."

The President demanded a new work ethic from by ministers, saying that while it is not sacrilegious to make mistakes, it should not be perceived as normal.

"We can't risk to make mistakes in certain situations including those that could lead to loss of lives... leave alone property."

President Kagame also singled out several other issues that should not be tolerated from leaders, including prioritising individual gains at the expense of public good.

Also singled out was the issue of embezzlement from leaders through activities that are established to improve the welfare of vulnerable families.

"I am saying that with a number of examples. This is how we lose, through such mistakes that can't be undone."