Tunisia - Dissolution of Judicial Independence Body a 'Big Step in the Wrong Direction'

Algérie Presse
President Kaies Saied (file photo).
8 February 2022
UN News Service

Dissolving the Tunisian body that deals with judicial independence, known as the High Judicial Council, is a "clear violation" of the country's obligations under international human rights law, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet warned on Tuesday.

Tunisian President Kais Saied announced his decision to dissolve the Council on Sunday, which is mandated to ensure the independence of the judicial system and tasked with appointing most of the nation's judges.

Ms. Bachelet responded by underscoring the importance of the separation of powers and independence of the country's judiciary, saying that the move seriously undermines the rule of law.

"Much remains to be done to bring justice sector legislation, procedures and practices in line with applicable international standards - but this has been a big step in the wrong direction", Ms. Bachelet said in a news statement released by her office, OHCHR.

Barring judges

Established in 2016, the High Judicial Council was hailed as a major advance in the consolidation of the rule of law, separation of powers and the independence of the judiciary in Tunisia.

But now, Internal Security Forces have cordoned off the Judicial Council's office buildings, preventing judges and staff from entering the premises.

And online hate campaigns and threats have been targeting the Council's members.

The High Commissioner stressed that all necessary measures must be taken to safeguard the security of members and staff of the Council.

Worrying trajectory

OHCHR described the president's move as "the latest development in a worrying trajectory in the country".

On 25 July last year, the president suspended the national parliament and assumed all executive functions.

"Since then, there have been increasing attempts to stifle dissent, including through the harassment of civil society actors", said OHCHR.

Read the original article on UN News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X