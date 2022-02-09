Nigeria: Herdsmen Invade Agatu, Destroy Property, Farmland

9 February 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Peter Duru

Makurdi — Suspected herdsmen reportedly invaded part of Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State destroying farmlands and displacing thousands of persons.

Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr Michael Inalegwu, whose elder brother was recently murdered by the marauders, made the disclosure, yesterday, when the new Och'Idoma, Dr John Odogbo Elaigwu, led other traditional rulers and stakeholders from Agatu LGA on a thank-you visit to Governor Samuel Ortom in Makurdi.

According to the commissioner, the herders invaded Agatu with their cattle in their numbers chasing the locals from their homes.

He said: "Right from Egba to Odugbeho and Okokolo communities the people have deserted their homes and farms because the herders have once again invaded these communities in their thousands. As at yesterday (Monday), nobody could go to farm.

Speaking, the Och'Idoma, Dr John Elaigwu, urged all Idoma sons and daughters to put their differences behind and work for the development of Idoma land.

The Och'Idoma, who recalled his humble beginning, said: "I prayed that God should use me to unite Idoma people. I urge all Idoma sons and daughters to come together, put their differences behind and work together because this is a new dawn and I believe the Almighty God is for us."

Vanguard News Nigeria

