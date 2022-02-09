Tanzania: Vodacom, Acp Starts School Digitilisation

VODACOM Tanzania Foundation and the African Child Projects (ACP) yesterday flagged off the upscaling of their school connectivity project with a launch event at Mawenzi Secondary School in Moshi Municipality.

The project aims to provide e-contents through Vodacom's E-Fahamu e-learning portal, extend Information and Communication Technology (ICT) equipment and internet connectivity to schools across the country.

Under the agreement of this partnership, ACP is the implementer of the upscaling activity that will reach 50 schools in 10 regions.

The schools will receive 186 computers, 246 tablets and 50GB per month for internet connectivity each for a year.

The Vodacom Tanzania Foundation has had education interventions in Tanzania for some years now by bringing innovative ideas and solutions to make quality education accessible to children in marginalized communities.

Speaking of the benefits that this project will bring, Sitholizwe Mdlalose Vodacom Tanzania Plc Managing Director said, "To be competitive and have any meaningful share of the global economy, we as a country cannot be left behind and, consequently, we cannot afford to deny any of our young people the benefits that digital learning can bring them.

Vodacom Tanzania has invested heavily in cutting-edge technology and expanded its network to have the largest geographical coverage in the country, offering the fastest connection speeds.

Vodacom has created the E-Fahamu platform and invested over 1.7bn/- over the years since activation, enabling 81,500 pupil and student beneficiaries across Tanzania to learn more and learn faster.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Company ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Additionally, the E-Fahamu programme, working with other stakeholders such as Universal Communication Services Access Fund (UCSAF), has provided over 1,400 free computers, routers and free internet connections to primary and secondary schools in areas of the country that would otherwise have remained unconnected.

The Minister for Education, Science and Technology Prof Adolf Mkenda said, "Being responsible for the policies on education, research, library services, science, technology, innovation, skills, training development and their implementation, we are continuously looking for ways to better deliver this vital social service to our communities, especially the isolated areas.

The ACP Executive Director, Catherine Kimambo, said, "We are extremely proud to be entrusted with such an important task. We pledge to make sure that we deliver to the best standards. We do this because we believe that education is the foundation on which we the youth can build on to achieve the life we dream of."