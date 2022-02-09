Tanzania: 10bn/ - Rukwa Veta Project Resumes

THE construction of 10bn/- Vocation and Training Authority (VETA) centre project in Rukwa region that had stalled for two years resumed after the government injected over 2.03bn/-.

Speaking during a press briefing held here recently Rukwa Regional Commissioner (RC) Joseph Mkirikiti said the government has disbursed more than 2.035bn/- for accomplishment of the project.

"We profoundly and sincerely thank President Samia Suluhu Hassan for giving us 2.035bn/- which will facilitate finalizing the construction of the centre whose building works had stalled for two years. Surely within four months to come the project will be finished," emphasized the RC.

The centre is built at Muva area here in the municipality took off on September but the main contractor M/s Tender International Limited could not meet the scheduled deadline as per contractual agreement and was given a grace period 100 days until December last year yet the same could not finish the project.

Once the project is accomplished the center will have the capacity to accommodate between 1,000 and 2,000 students for short and long term courses.

Mr Mkirikiti directed the project supervisor, Arusha Technical College to meet the deadline as per scheduled contractual agreement as well as to report to RC's office each month of any challenge they would face during execution of the project.