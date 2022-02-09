Tanzania: Consolidation of Empowerment Funds On Final Lap

PREPARATIONS of assessment report for consolidating citizen empowerment funds are now being final touches and it will be tabled in Parliament soon.

Deputy Minister for Investment, Industry and Trade, Exaud Kagahe made the assurance in the National Assembly in Dodoma on Monday, when answering questions from MPs over developments in merging the funds.

Special-Seats lawmaker Ng'wasiKamani (CCM) had asked at what stage the government had reached in consolidating the empowerment funds following a directive issued by former president John Magufuli.

She said the late Magufulidirectedmerging of the funds in order to have a single window for provision of the services without hindrances, especially to youth.

Reacting to the question, Kagahe elaborated that the ministry supervises Investment 2002 National Policy on citizen economic empowerment and 2004 National Act for citizen economic empowerment.

The government also coordinates implementation of the funds and empowerment programmes totaling 62 out of which, 52 funds and programmes are under the government and 10 programmes are run by private institutions.

Among the government-run 52 funds and programmes, 21 provide loans directly to the targeted people, nine offers loan guarantees, 17 provide subsidiary and the remaining 5 offers different services including skills training, entrepreneurship and investment skills.

"Hounorable Speaker let me take this opportunity to inform your House that the preparations to consolidate the funds are at final stages and it will be tabled here once completed," he assured.

Over two years ago, the government began the process to merge empowerment funds so as to make them have impact in society.

The funds mainly support women, youth, people with disabilities and other needy groups.

All local councils are currently allocating 10 per cent of their revenues for women, youth and disabled.About 56.8bn/-was allocated in 2016/17 and 17.5bn/- were released.

In 2017/18, a total of 61.6bn/- was allocated and by February 2018 a sum of 15.6bn/- was released to 8,672 groups benefited from the loans.In 2018/19, a total of 53.8bn/-was allocated for the same purpose.