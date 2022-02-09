Tanzania: Over 800 Youth Get Skills On Charcoal Making

MORE than 800 youths in Dar es Salaam and Coast regions have been equipped with skills of turning garbage into charcoal and other products used for human consumption.

The initiatives aim at safeguarding the environment and combating Climate change and its effects while promoting economic activities.

Sauti ya Jamii Kipunguni Executive Director, Mr Selemani Bishagazi, said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that this is done through training of other community members, Civil society Organisations with special emphasis to women and youths in Dar es Salaam and helping them creating networks with different stakeholders to realise their dreams.

"So far we have provided training to more than 800 community members in Ilala, Ubungo and Kisarawe districts. Also those we trained provide training to others to reach many women and youth who will then become climate change champions and entrepreneurs through garbage recycling,"

Mr Bashagazi said that the beneficiaries will among others, start transforming garbage collected in different streets into producing charcoal and other items.

He said that the project which is at a kick off stage in Ilala district where SJK operate has already purchased machines needed for processing garbage into charcoal. Also purchased is a tri-circle for moving raw materials (garbage), with all investment costing more than 20m/-.