Tanzania: SAGCOT, Seed Firms Review Seed Policy

9 February 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

A two-day seed growing course conducted by the Southern Agricultural Growth Corridor of Tanzania (SAGCOT) that ended here yesterday has called on government to ensure district councils set aside land for seed growing and research.

Briefing journalists at the end of the course, SAGCOT's Policy Manager, Mr Khalid Mgalamo, said during the review it was felt that there is an urgent need to improve the business environment for growing quality seed in the country.

The training, sponsored by the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), brought together representatives of the government and seed companies, the TOSCI, TASTA, TRA, ASA, TARI and TAEC.

"In farming, seeds are an important link in all aspects of the production chain in the agriculture, livestock and fisheries sectors.

As a nation we cannot afford to belittle the centrality of seeds in pushing forward our agricultural reforms," he said.

The Managing Director of the Tanzania Seeds Traders Association (TASTA), Mr Baldwin Shuma, said the training has come at the right time in implementing the agricultural reforms and underscored the appeal to the government to ensure district council set aside land for seed production in order to attract investors.

"Apportioning of land will instill confidence in the investor that he will do successful business," he explained.

Bytrade (T) Limited Managing Director, Mr Harishv Dhutia, said the seminar showed Tanzania's determination to implement seriously the agricultural reforms.

TOSCI Representative, Dr Adolf Saria, said without quality seeds, the envisaged reform will fail. "Sagcot has done a good job.

A lot of sticky issues in producing quality seeds for the farming community were discussed and recommendations made," he said.

Officials reviewed the seed policy and laws, challenges encountered so and impediments in implementing the policy and laws as Tanzania battles to reform its agriculture and create employment.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X