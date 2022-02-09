Rwanda: Kagame Irked By Delays to Stop Gishwati Cattle Predator

President Paul Kagame has expressed dissatisfaction with the handling of the recent outcry by dairy farmers in the Gishwati area over the persistent attacks by a wild animal which killed dozens of cows.

The unknown predator had killed over 50 cows by the time voices grew for the authorities to do something to save their herds. The animal is suspected to come from the nearby Mukura-Gishwati National Park.

"When I talked to concerned authorities about this particular issue, I was informed that it was not a new case that in fact some leaders knew it since 2019," said President Kagame, while speaking at the swearing in of the new Minister of Infrastructure and the State Minister in the same ministry.

The predator has been attacking mainly calves which it devoured around the abdomen, leaving the other carcass behind.

The President said that much as there are different teams currently on ground to find a lasting solution to the problem, the response to the herders' pleas was slow, which he said came at a heavy price.

"My problem is not solving it right now, but how long it has been in the open. Over 50 cows especially calves have been lost due to the delay," he added, "What should be done to prevent such unnecessary delays?"

He reminded the ministers that such problems require everyone's role including leaders who were not present at the ceremony.

The unfortunate case, he added, was just among the many that should not be tolerated.

"As leaders, we should be reminded of our service during such swearing-in ceremonies. Otherwise, this whole activity will be looked at as a formality."

The President's remarks come a few days after the Ministry of Local Government assured Gishwati farmers protection from the animal.

While the park is not yet fenced and the budget to do so might not readily be available, the ministry said that everything possible will be done to contain the predator.

Farmers have also been promised compensation for their losses.