Zimbabwe: Dimba to Return for Rebranded Bodybuilding Tournament

Body — BUILDER Alister Dimba is looking forward to return to the stage at the Chloride Zimbabwe Mr and Ms Ironman set for Odyssey in Kadoma on May 28.

The Gweru-born hulk, who won the 2019 Mr Novice, has not been to the stage for more than two years but has already started preparing for the event which is expected to be bigger and better this year after the organisers decided to rebrand it and make it a festival. Dimba has already started to prepare for the Chloride Zimbabwe Mr and Ms Ironman which is one of the high profile events for this year's National Federation of Zimbabwe Body-building and Fitness (NFZBF) calendar which was released at the weekend. The 30-year-old Dimba, who had taken a sabbatical from contesting owing to the Covid-19 setback, is now training at Alisfit at Gymination Fitness at NetOne building where he is also nurturing young athletes who will take part in the Mr and Ms Novice this year .

"I am looking forward to come back on the stage after missing out on most contests last year. The preparations are at an advanced stage and I am not looking back. "The Covid-19 pandemic had disturbed me a lot but I am looking forward to regain my stamina and get focused during the preparations for a big event like the Ironman.

"I know some guys are working hard for the upcoming events and they had opportunities to participate in some contests held towards the end of last year and that will push me to work even hard.

"There is something which always pushes you to return to the stage, the need to win. If you are just working out for fitness you will not do more but if you are targeting an event, you will plan your programme well," said Dimba.

The Mr and Ms Ironman was last held in 2017 and after five years in the wilderness, one of the biggest contests returns with many body-builders taking aim at it. What started off as a means to defend himself against bullies in the dusty streets of Mkoba, a hub of body-building in Gweru, soon became a hobby, then a career for Dimba.