Zimbabwe: Unregistered Schools in Court

9 February 2022
The Herald (Harare)

ROYAL Group of Schools of Budiriro in Harare appeared in court along with other private schools that had been operating in Harare without licences from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

The school, which was being represented by Charlotte Musadaidzwa, appeared at the Harare Magistrates' Court charged with establishing and maintaining an unregistered school.

Musadaidzwa admitted to committing the offence when she appeared before magistrate Mrs Tafadzwa Miti, who asked her to return to court today for sentence.

Fountain of Knowledge situated in Tynwald, which was represented by Simon Gambara also separately appeared in court on the same charges.

Osward Manyika of Bright Star College in Chitungwiza, Tsitsi Manyuni who was running Good Child Pre-school in Highfield, Evidence Dzvairo of Hillside Pres-chool and Muchero Nyazema of Zebra Creche also admitted to the offences when they appeared in court.

Trish Manyonga of Little Junior School in Chitungwiza and Lucia Maringapasi, who was running Kids Time ECD Centre and Llyod Mudapakati of Crescent Christian College in New Tafara also appeared in court on similar charges.

They are all expected back in court today for sentencing.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X