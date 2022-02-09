Zimbabwe: Guard Shoots Self Dead Over Debts

A 45-year-old security guard at CBZ Bindura shot and killed himself last Sunday morning after accruing enormous debts without his wife's knowledge.

Leopard Kamuzonde is said to have called his wife's sister and asked her to apologise to his spouse for accumulating the debts before shooting himself while still on duty at the bank's premises.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson, Inspector Milton Mundembe, said on February 4, Kamuzonde's wife Nyasha Makumbe (27) approached her sister Sibongile Bukuta complaining of social problems with her husband.

"Bukuta convened a meeting with the couple and discussed the issues. But on Sunday at 6am he started work at the bank, phoned his sister-in-law and fired a shot. She rushed to the bank premises and saw the body lying in a pool of blood."

The police were notified and the body was taken to Bindura Hospital.