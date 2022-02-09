Nigeria: How Sadio Mane Rescued Boy With Life-Threatening Injuries At Afcon

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane proved his class both on and off the pitch once again at the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon as Senegal were not only crowned champions, he also saved a soul by paying an entire hospital bill for a young boy with life-threatening injuries.

The 29-year-old Liverpool star, who seemed to briefly lose consciousness following a collision with Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, recovered enough to score in the 2-0 win before being substituted. He was there after taken to hospital for checks.

As Mane was being treated for concussion in the Cameroon hospital, he noticed the pains in the face of a family nearby whose child was having a life-threatening injuries but didn't have the required funds to do so.

Mane promptly paid the CFA 400,000 hospital bill.

"I think I told you about the generous gesture that Sadio Mané made in Bafoussam in favour of a family," declared a guest on the set of a Cameroonian channel, Equinoxetv, after the coronation of Senegal last Sunday.

"The family was in distress because a motorcycle had hit their child who had broken bones and injuries all over his body; he was close to death and his parents could not afford to pay for treatment.

Sadio, who was in this hospital (because he was being treated there after his shock against Cape Verde) finds this grieving family and asks them what is going on.

"We explain the situation to him and he gave them 400,000 FCFA which relieved this family.

"I believe that this blessing was rewarded today by GOD (winning the AFCON trophy," observed the guest.

Mane is known for his talent on the pitch and his work in his hometown Bambali where he has previously paid to help a school being built back in 2019.

The Premier League star also previously donated £41,000 to the FCFA, a health body fighting coronavirus in Senegal.

Therefore, it appears he was not only the stand-out player on the pitch after being named the player of the tournament, but also away from it, with his generous actions.