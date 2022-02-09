Rwanda: Security Problems in DR Congo Affect the Whole Region - Kagame

President Paul Kagame has called for collective efforts by regional leaders towards the end of security challenges in the Democratic Republic of Congo, mainly associated to armed militia groups based in the country.

Speaking at parliament on Tuesday, February 8, Kagame singled out the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), among the armed militia outfits that continue to act with total impunity with an aim to destabilize the region, including Rwanda.

Originally from Uganda, the outfit has so far claimed hundreds of lives and looted property.

Just recently several ADF members were caught in Kigali with an attempt to launch a reprisal attack for Rwanda's role in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique, where Rwandan and Mozambican forces are fighting another terror group that has links to ADF.

"Our primary focus therefore is the issue in DR Congo," Kagame added, "There is already a connection between ADF, FDLR and several other armed terror outfits."

FDLR is a militia group that was formed by remnants of the genocidal forces after they fled Rwanda in 1994.

The head of state made the remarks while officiating the swearing in ceremony of new infrastructure ministers in parliament.

He said that Rwanda was ready to play her part in resolving the security challenges stemming from the neighbouring country.

"We consider several mechanisms including negotiations, there are times we plead, there are times we ask, but also if need be, there are instances when we don't do neither and instead act on the matter accordingly."

The President said that currently, leaders have come together to negotiate for common ground, but should the issue turn out to be a threat to Rwanda, "We are ready to step up, and defend our main priority which is security for Rwandans."

The head of state also weighed in on Rwanda's ties with neighboring countries, which he said were on a promising trajectory.

Uganda

Commenting on the recent decision to reopen the Gatuna border, Kagame said that the move was delayed by the fact that some outstanding issues that led to its closure three years ago had remained unresolved for long.

He reminded the officials present including parliamentarians that Rwanda did not just wake up to close the border, but did so because of serious concerns they had and which they presented to their counterparts but did not react.

Among the issues the government of Rwanda has previously raised with Uganda include the persecution of Rwandan citizens in Uganda by security services.

Commenting on the latest progress however, he said that recently, an envoy from Uganda brought a message and in their conversation, they agreed that there was something both sides can all do.

"I maintained that opening the border would be good but doing so without addressing the reason it was closed would be wrong. We agreed that the reasons for the closure will be addressed. The border has been reopened and Uganda has been taking steps to resolve the issues," he said.

The decision to reopen the border was preceded by a meeting between Uganda's Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Operations, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba and President Kagame in Kigali.

"We will keep monitoring the progress, and work together to fully open the border when the Covid-19 situation allows us to do so."

Burundi

With Burundi, Kagame said that the ties which have been rocky for the past five years could return back to normal

He said that it was still work in progress, but added that both sides are committed to seeing it through.

"Issues including security, especially in Kibira forest will be dealt with and those who have been threatening our security using that forest will see consequences."

Kibira Forest which is wedged between both countries on the south-western part of Rwanda, has been previously used by militia groups to launch attacks in Rwanda.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Conflict Congo-Kinshasa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rwanda's deployment in Mozambique and CAR

Rwandan troops alongside their Mozambican forces have managed to capture 80 percent of the Cabo Delgado province, an area that had previously been ravaged by ISIS-linked terror groups, according to Kagame.

The forces, he added, are now clearing enemy pockets as well as establishing a model of capacity building for the Mozambican forces.

Meanwhile, the head of state also updated the legislators and other officials about Rwanda's hybrid deployment to the Central African Republic.

He said that Rwanda had originally deployed troops under the UN peacekeeping but later sent an additional force on bilateral arrangement between the government and their Central African counterparts.

"Rules of engagement and mandate are different. UN is peacekeeping, but what do you keep when there is no peace?" he wondered.

He said that both missions to CAR and Mozambique may 'take longer', due to the expected training of the local forces.

"It however, doesn't leave a void in our country. Nothing is threatening us here."