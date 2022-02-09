Rwanda: Rayon, APR Derby Set for February 26

8 February 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

The derby between arch-rivals APR FC and Rayon Sports has been scheduled for February 26 as indicated in the fixture calendar for the return leg of the 2021/2022 top flight league.

According to the calendar unveiled on Monday, February 7, the league resumes on February 12 and will conclude on May 30.

Rayon, who have not beaten APR FC since 2018, will be looking to end their winless streak against the army side which has dominated the derby over the past three seasons.

Other key fixtures include a clash between City of Kigali-sponsored clubs Kiyovu SC and AS Kigali scheduled on February 16. Kiyovu will also go head to head with rivals Rayon Sports on March 19.

APR FC lead the table with 34 points, five points clear of second-placed Kiyovu SC while Rayon sit third with 26 points.

Key fixtures:

February 16: Kiyovu v AS Kigali

February 26: APR FC v Rayon Sports

March 19: Rayon Sports v Kiyovu SC

April 23: Rayon Sports v AS Kigali

May 14: APR FC v Kiyovu SC

May 14: Marine v Etincelles

May 26: APR FC v AS Kigali

