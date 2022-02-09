Rwanda: Kigali Golf Club to Hold Tournament in Memory of Richard Karimba

The Kigali Golf Club will honor departed golfer Richard Karimba on Saturday February 12.

This is the first of an initiative set up by the club to pay homage and honor the life of those in the golfing club who have passed away.

The club revealed in a communique that a series of activities which includes a memorial round of golf and tree planting for the late Richard Karimba.

"We will have a memorial round of golf on February 12, 2022 and thereafter together with Richard's family and friends have a tree planting ceremony on hole 13 in memory of the life and lasting legacy he lived," part of the communique indicated.

"The day will start with a shotgun at 11am, followed by a snack and drink at the halfway house until 5pm." It added

Karimba, who was one of the accomplished golfers at the Kigali Golf Club passed away on January 1, 2022 which was nine days to his 51st birthday.