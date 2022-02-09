Rwanda Energy Group Enter Residential Camp Ahead of Basketball Africa League 2022

League Champions Rwanda Energy Group (REG) Basketball Club, on Monday, February 8 started residential training camp ahead of the second edition of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) which tips off next month.

REG are Rwanda's representatives in BAL 2022, having gained automatic qualification courtesy of the fact that Rwanda is hosting part of the tournament.

The players that are currently in camp are those that were not named on the national team that is preparing for the FIBA World Cup 2022 qualifiers in which Rwanda is set to participate later this month.

REG's residential camp is being hosted at Hilltop Hotel in Kigali, while the training takes place at Amahoro stadium under the instruction of head coach Henry Mwinuka and his assistant Maxime Mwiseneza.

In an interview with Times Sport, Mwinuka said the bigger picture of the roster they will use at the BAL will be known with time.

He noted that American-Rwandan guard Adonis Jovon Filer will join camp in the next days.

The BAL will once again feature the top 12 club teams from 12 African countries and will expand to a total of 38 games taking place in three cities over three months in 2022.

The second BAL season will include 15 games at the Dakar Arena in Dakar from March 5-15, 15 games at Hassan Mostafa Indoor Sports Complex in Cairo from April 9-19, and an eight-game Playoffs and Finals at the Kigali Arena in Kigali from May 21-28.

Roster:

Herve Ikishatse, Benjamin Mukengerwa, Parfait Ishimwe, Christian Gatambira, , Patrick Nshizirungu, , Theoneste Gatsinzi, Kabange Kami, Prince Muhizi, Lionnel Hakizimana, and Faruku Gasasira.