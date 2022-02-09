Nigeria: Usuf Ali, Ilaboya, Akpata, Others Appointed Into Edo Sports Commission Board

9 February 2022
This Day (Lagos)

Edo State government has reconstituted the board of Edo State Sports Commission with Yusuf Ali as chairman.

The former Team Nigeria Captain and national long jump record holder is leading the seven-man board that also have Hon Frank Ilaboya, Uyi Akpata, Asue Ighodalo, Emmanuel Igbinosa, Osayaba Osareren and Mrs Anehita Emeya as members.

A statement by the state government signed by Secretary to Government, Osarodion Ogie said the names of the Sports Commission board have been sent to the state's House of Assembly for confirmation.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X