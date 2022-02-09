Nigeria: Usuf Ali, Ilaboya, Akpata, Others Appointed Into Edo Sports Commission Board

Edo State government has reconstituted the board of Edo State Sports Commission with Yusuf Ali as chairman.

The former Team Nigeria Captain and national long jump record holder is leading the seven-man board that also have Hon Frank Ilaboya, Uyi Akpata, Asue Ighodalo, Emmanuel Igbinosa, Osayaba Osareren and Mrs Anehita Emeya as members.

A statement by the state government signed by Secretary to Government, Osarodion Ogie said the names of the Sports Commission board have been sent to the state's House of Assembly for confirmation.