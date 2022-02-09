Rwanda: Cabo Delgado - Rwandan, Mozambican Forces Flush Militant Remnants Out of Palma District

Over the last two days, joint operations were conducted by Rwandan and Mozambican security forces in the general areas Pundanhar and Nhica do Ruvuma to flush out remnants of the Islamic State-linked insurgency in northern Mozambique

The two remote areas are in Palma District.

A statement by the Ministry of Defence indicates that the Mozambican Armed Forces (FADM) and Rwanda Security Forces (RSF) secured the general area of Nihca de Rovuma and Pundanhar, west of Palma District, 55 kilometres from Palma town.

The two regions are known for large cassava plantations.

According to the statement, the villages were recently occupied by terrorists as temporary hideouts as they sought to undertake operations to retake the territories lost during the initial offensive by the joint forces conducted last year.

"SADC Forces were also alerted to support in blocking the enemy fleeing towards their area of responsibility," reads the statement.

The Joint Task Force Commander, Maj Gen Innocent Kabandana, visited the troops in Pundanhar shortly after the forces secured the area.

He congratulated the joint forces and emphasized the need to maintain vigilant, disciplined and maintenance of a high level of force protection in order to successfully accomplish their mission with minimal casualties.

The development comes just a week after more than 4,500 children in 11 primary schools in the city of Palma went back to school, January 31, after nearly five years without attending class due to the insecurity caused by the Islamic State-linked insurgency in their region.

In March last year, the terrorists seized Palma, murdering dozens of civilians and immediately displacing more than 35,000 of the town's 75,000 residents.

More than 40,000 of the city's residents have returned and settled in after Rwandan and Mozambican security forces secured the area. However, people are yet to fully return to their homes in other parts of Palma District and other parts of Cabo Delgado Province.

Last year, after being repulsed from Palma, Mocimboa da Praia, and Mueda - the regions where Rwandan forces operate from - the insurgents fled southwards, crossed the Messalo, a major river of north-eastern Mozambique flowing through Niassa and Cabo Delgado Provinces, into Macomia district which is in the SADC force's designated sector of responsibility.

On July 9, 2021, at the request of Maputo, Kigali deployed troops to the latter's northernmost Province of Cabo Delgado to help fight the terrorists, stabilize the area and restore state authority.

Rwandan forces have conducted counter-terrorism operations with Mozambique's military in Cabo Delgado since July 2021 and have recorded major battlefield victories against the extremists.

After purging the insurgents from the Rwanda Security Force's areas of responsibility, especially in Palma and Mocimboa da Praia districts, the Rwandan Security Force in partnership with Mozambique's armed forces started stabilization operations that include repatriating civilians to their homes so they continue with their normal lives.

Cabo Delgado has 16 districts but the ones initially most affected by the insurgents' terror activities were Palma, Mocimboa da Praia, Mueda, Mocamia, Muidumbe and Nangade.

The complete recovery of the province is premised on the resumption of economic activities and settling of displaced persons in their homes followed by a deliberate process of reforming the security sector through training and capacity development of Mozambique security forces.

The government of Rwanda promised Maputo that it will remain committed, in partnership with Mozambique Forces, to finding lasting peace in the country.