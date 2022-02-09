Namibia: Sport Leaders Let MTC Down

INEPT administration and a disregard for safety at sport venues are the major concerns MTC has with the benefactors of its sponsorships.

Bluntly put, despite MTC's support, these federations are delivering a poor product, which in turn puts the public off.

These sport codes have failed to deliver on promises made to their primary financier, said MTC's corporate affairs manager John Ekongo.

There are no marketing plans, non-delivery of progress reports on the sponsorship and no reputation management, he said.

These continued shortcomings are a sign of little to no progress and can no longer go unchecked, the senior MTC official said.

He made these remarks during a one-day engagement workshop with the 12 MTC-funded sport codes at Swakopmund on Monday.

"How are people going to start talking about your brand? How are the people going to buy tickets to come to your event? How are the banks going to buy into your dreams to support you with an overdraft facility if your brand is not feasible?" he charged.

Ekongo said many sport administrators have failed to submit progress reports because they did not read the sponsorship agreement or just lack accountability.

He explained that this will no longer be tolerated as the company is now listed and has to adhere to the corporate governance code.

"I have a board meeting coming up and if I cannot convince them that the community impact reports are not forthcoming, my shareholders will say that is a breach of contract. Section 7 subsection 7,1; 7,2 and 7,3 [of the sponsorship agreement] says you must give quarterly reports and nobody has given a single quarterly report. When I ask for one page, I am told we are not experts in these things. Why did you sign the contract?"

SLACK SECURITY

MTC also flagged the poor safety measures and standards at many events, which has a detrimental effect on the company's brand reputation.

That lax approach to hosting events, where bottles and other hazardous items, which can be used as weapons, are allowed into arenas put athletes, officials and spectators at risk.

Ekongo highlighted the infamous horse racing incident last year when a jockey died after hitting his head against the starting block and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

There was no trained paramedic, resuscitation equipment or an ambulance in sight.

Netball Namibia vice president Rebekka /Goagoses explained that safety and security at netball courts is a huge challenge because the facilities are not built with that in mind.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The fields are not built in such a way that we can search spectators or instruct security at the gate not to allow alcohol or bottles. It is not feasible. Some sport grounds have a bar and restaurant on site. How do we control a crowd in such a field?" she asked.

Namibia Football Association (NFA) marketing and communications manager Cassius Moetie shared similar insight.

"Everybody is talking about professionalising football, but they forget the strong element of infrastructure and facilities. We only have the Independence Stadium and Sam Nujoma Stadium [both in Windhoek] and when those were built, I don't think NFA's contribution in the construction and design process was ever sought," Moetie said.

He added that the same applies to facilities built by local authorities.

"They have never engaged the NFA once, for us to tell them what the Fifa regulations are. So, that is a problem that we have and we cannot claim ownership over them because we were not part of that engagement process to make sure that football stadiums comply with the Fifa regulations, in terms of safety and security," he said.