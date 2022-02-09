Tanzania: NBC Plans to Invest 100bn/ - to Farmers in 2022

THE National Bank of Commerce--NBC has announced plans to invest about 100bn/- this year to support agriculture sector growth in the country.

The Bank's Corporate and Investment Banking Director, James Metaron said the financial institution is seeking to help farmers with means to produce or buy agro produce in the country and export to regional markets.

"Our bank is focused on serving all clients, especially farmers ...we provide financial services to large clients and as for agriculture we have been assisting them in purchasing crops from cooperatives and sometimes we even provide them with funds to prepare their fields before plowing," he said.