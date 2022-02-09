Tanzania: Chinese Firm, Trc Sign Usd 127.2m Deal to Supply Over 1,000 Train Wagons

The Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) has signed a contract worth USD 127.2 million with the Chinese Corporation Limited (CRRC) which will see the latter supplying about 1,430 modern freight wagons.

At the signing ceremony held in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, Minister of Works and Transport, Professor Makame Mbarawa reiterated government's commitment to ensure that transport sector boosts its contribution to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

However, he urged the TRC to supervise the quality of the wagons while tasking them to ensure that the project is completed within the agreed time.

Speaking after conclusion of the deal in the Tanzania's business city, TRC Director General, Masanja Kadogosa said that the construction of the wagons will take 12 months to be completed.

Mr Kadogosa said the wagons will fuel the country economy since they will be used to transport vehicles, livestock, fuel and other goods.

The wagons are expected to be completed and arrive in the country on February 25, 2023.

CRRC Corporation Limited is a Chinese state-owned and publicly traded rolling stock manufacturer.

It is the world's largest rolling stock manufacturer in terms of revenue, eclipsing its major competitors of Alstom and Siemens.