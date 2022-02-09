Tanzania: Physical Attacks Worry Dodoma Residents

GENDER-Based Violence (GBV), especially physical attacks have led to widespread complaints among community members in the Dodoma region, according to Police Gender Desk.

Corporal Esther Makali of the Dodoma Regional Gender and Children's Police Desk said that men are leading in being accused of the violence.

She told the 'Daily News' during the climax of the Law Week that men have been spotted as main perpetrators of GBV.

Corporal Makali said other complaints are related to family abuse among family members including parents' irresponsibility.

"Men have been blamed for abandoning their wives and children; some women are left with three to four children," she noted.

She said another atrocity is the denial of opportunities when men forbid their wives to do economic activities, which lead to becoming dependents to their husbands for everything.

She also said that unplanned parenting cause children to have difficult situations due to lack of basic needs, especially when it comes that men are drunkard.

Corporal Makali said that children are also denied their right to education, situations which cause most of them to become street baggers.

Stakeholders, including the coordinator of the Women Wake Up NGO (WOWAP), Ms Nasra Suleiman, said some cultural practices still contribute to gender-based violence.

Ms Suleiman tipped that despite most of the people in Dodoma being farmers most of the producers are women who have been voiceless in the use of the money they earned after selling the crops.

"Traditions and customs still contribute to many acts of violence, including FGM, child marriage in the region," she expressed.

A resident of Dodoma, Ms Fatma Kilasa, revealed that there is a misconception that many people condone acts of violence, which is not true.

She also said that some members of the community have been committing acts of violence, and the community remains silent, which leads to such acts being seen as normal and common deeds.