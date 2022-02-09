Tanzania: Samia Presses On Postcode Usages to Boost Collections

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has directed authorities to use postcodes system to identify online business dealers in order to boost the country's revenues.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan gave the directive in Dodoma on Tuesday during the Regional Commissioners' Working Session where she launched postcode system.

She was optimistic that the newly launched will be help to identify people and their residential areas.

In the same development, the President ordered the Ministry in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Governments (PO-RALG) to use postcodes to improve system delivery and enhance security of the available infrastructures.

"Postcode system is very important for a sustainable development of our country it should be completed soon as the country set to execute census exercise August, this year," the President said.

Speaking at the well-attended event in the capital city, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Communication and Information Technology, Dr Jim Yonazi told the meeting participants that Tanzania will be "most accessible country in East Africa" by May, this year; as the government works on to improve postcodes countrywide.

Dr Yonazi said in the era of Fourth Industrial Revolution (41R), the system is important since it will the country to boost digital economy, e-businesses as well as help the country in help the country to take part in the global economy.