Zimbabwe: Uncles Take Turns to Sodomise Boy (10)

Two Raffingora men took turns to sodomise their brother's 10-year-old son in a dastardly act that has landed one of them in jail.

Smart Madzuramendi (44) of Mafuta village was convicted by Chinhoyi regional magistrate, Ignatius Mugova, of aggravated indecent assault in terms of Section 66 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act 9:23.

His accomplice and younger brother Obert Mudzuramendi is still on the run.

He had pleaded not guilty but was convicted on the back of overwhelming evidence and sentenced to 18 years imprisonment.

He will however serve an effective 15 years after the court suspended three on condition of good behaviour.

The state case, led by Nyasha Sibesha, was that on March 7, 2020, the boy was herding donkeys in the company of his uncles in the Mafuta farm grazing area when the incident happened.

The court heard that the two men then pounced on the unsuspecting child and took turns to sodomise him.

After committing the heinous act, the assailants threatened to inflict harm on the boy if he reported the matter to anyone.

However, the victim narrated his ordeal to his grandmother who in turn made a police report, leading to Obert's arrest.