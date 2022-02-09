Zimbabwe: Uncles Take Turns to Sodomise Boy (10)

9 February 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

Two Raffingora men took turns to sodomise their brother's 10-year-old son in a dastardly act that has landed one of them in jail.

Smart Madzuramendi (44) of Mafuta village was convicted by Chinhoyi regional magistrate, Ignatius Mugova, of aggravated indecent assault in terms of Section 66 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act 9:23.

His accomplice and younger brother Obert Mudzuramendi is still on the run.

He had pleaded not guilty but was convicted on the back of overwhelming evidence and sentenced to 18 years imprisonment.

He will however serve an effective 15 years after the court suspended three on condition of good behaviour.

The state case, led by Nyasha Sibesha, was that on March 7, 2020, the boy was herding donkeys in the company of his uncles in the Mafuta farm grazing area when the incident happened.

The court heard that the two men then pounced on the unsuspecting child and took turns to sodomise him.

After committing the heinous act, the assailants threatened to inflict harm on the boy if he reported the matter to anyone.

However, the victim narrated his ordeal to his grandmother who in turn made a police report, leading to Obert's arrest.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X