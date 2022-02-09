Mozambique: Covid-19 - Positivity Rate Falls to Below Two Per Cent

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities reported on Monday that the number of new daily cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease has fallen to single figures, and the positivity rate (the percentage of those tested found to be carrying the coronavirus that causes Covid-19) has dropped to below two per cent.

According to a Monday press release from the Ministry of Health, since the start of the pandemic, 1,237,100 people have been tested in Mozambique, 536 of them in the previous 24 hours.

528 of the tests gave negative results, and only eight people tested positive for the virus. This brings the total number of positive cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 224,347.

Of the new cases identified on Monday, four were women and four were men. Five were from Maputo city, two from Maputo province and one from Nampula. No positive cases were reported from any of the other eight provinces.

The positivity rate fell from 3.09 per cent on Sunday to 1.49 per cent on Monday. This is the lowest positivity rate since the 1.38 per cent recorded on 30 November.

For the third consecutive day, no deaths from Covid-19 were reported. Thus the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique remains 2,183.

In the same 24 hour period, three Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital, all of them in Niassa, and four new cases were admitted (three in Maputo and one in Gaza).

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment centres rose slightly, from 28 on Sunday to 29 on Monday. 15 of these patients (51.7 per cent) were in Maputo. There were also three patients in Niassa, three in Manica, two in Nampula, two in Gaza, and one each in Zambezia, Tete, Inhambane and Matola. No Covid-19 patients were hospitalised in Sofala or Cabo Delgado.

The Ministry release reported that 255 people were declared fully recovered from Covid-19 (114 in Maputo city, 53 in Nampula, 38 in Cabo Delgado, 26 in Inhambane and 24 in Zambezia). The total number of recoveries now stands at 217,367, which is 96.9 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases fell from 5,040 on Sunday to 4,793 on Monday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Maputo city, 3,468 (72.4 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 420; Cabo Delgado, 160; Gaza, 156; Zambezia, 142; Niassa, 123; Manica, 115; Tete, 82; Inhambane, 61; Sofala, 40; and Nampula, 26.

The Ministry also reported that, over the previous 24 hours, a further 1,382 people were vaccinated against Covid-19. These vaccinations only occurred in Zambezia, Tete and Sofala. Since it is most unlikely that not a single vaccination took place in any of the other 11 provinces, their statistics may not have reached Maputo yet for processing.

So far, 9,827,795 people have been fully vaccinated against the disease, which is 64.6 per cent of all citizens aged 18 and above. 11,520,562 have received at least one dose of the vaccine.