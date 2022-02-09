Mozambique: Gunmen Kidnap Businessman in Maputo

8 February 2022
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — An armed gang of criminals kidnapped on Monday afternoon in Maputo a Turkish businessman and rushed him to unknown whereabouts, according to a report in Tuesday's issue of the independent daily "O Pais".

The kidnap occurred in the late afternoon, on Orlando Magumbwe Avenue in central Maputo, where the armed criminals intercepted Huseyin Sozen's vehicle and, at gunpoint, forced him to board theirs. Before they rushed off, they fired one shot into the air to scare the people nearby.

The National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC) went to the spot to gather evidence that may lead to the whereabouts of the criminals. Sozen is the owner of a building company.

The latest kidnapping is the first in 2022, after a period of an apparent lull in the number of cases recorded across the country, especially in Maputo, where businessmen have often been the preferred targets.

In November 2021, the Mozambican police launched the training of a mixed security force to grapple with such crimes. Rwandan specialists are overseeing the training, scheduled to last for six months.

In January, SERNIC presented in Maputo two people, a man and a woman, accused of involvement in the wave of kidnappings of business people in Mozambican cities. One arrest was made in Maputo and the other in Gaza province.

According to the criminal investigation body, there was evidence that both these individuals "have been involved in several kidnappings inside Mozambique and possibly abroad".

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X