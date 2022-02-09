Mozambique: EU Pledges Further Support to Mozambique

Maputo — The European Union (EU) on Monday reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Mozambique to mitigate the severe impacts caused by natural disasters, which have regularly affected the country.

Jutta Urpilainen, EU Commissioner for International Partnerships, made the commitment at a meeting with Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi who is on a three day working visit to Brussels, the Belgian capital, at the invitation of the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

Quoted by Radio Mozambique (RM) after the meeting, held behind closed doors, Mozambican Deputy Foreign Minister Manuel Goncalves said that the EU has reaffirmed its availability to continue supporting and assisting Mozambique.

"As you are well aware, Mozambique has been frequently affected by natural disasters and the European Union was one of the main partners who called and hosted an international conference after tropical cyclone Idai, in March 2019, and now we have been once again hit by cyclone Ana," Goncalves said.

The European Union, Goncalves added, is among Mozambique's main cooperation partners with emphasis on fields such as humanitarian assistance, investment, infrastructures and peace consolidation.

The visit will not only serve to strengthen the existing ties between Mozambique and the EU but also deepen the cooperation relations between the two sides, established 37 years ago, with focus on diplomatic, economic and commercial cooperation, he said.

Mozambique is the African country with the second largest amount of EU financial support, estimated at about 700 million Euros annually to implement various social and economic development projects.

Nyusi will also hold talks with the Deputy President of the EU Commission and the Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management.