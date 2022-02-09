Uganda: "He Saved My Life," - Kakwenza Praises Prisons' Dr Byabashaija

Political activist and novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija has, praised the Commissioner General of Prisons, Dr. Johnson Byabashaija for inculcating discipline into his officers at Kitalya prison where he was under detention. for close to a month.

In a tweet, Kakwenza wrote: "Let me thank Dr. Johnson Byabashaija. Surely, they treated me with utmost dignity. Surely, how I entered Kitalya isn't how I got out. There was improvement and if it weren't them, I would have died there."

Kakwenza was arrested on December 28, 2021 from his home in Kisaasi and detained at Kitalya prison over offensive communication.

Upon release, Kakwenza detailed humiliating torture he said he faced while under detention including getting stripped nude and beaten all over his body by security officers.

Last week, NUP's Kasese mobiliser, Samuel Masereka also accused security forces of torturing him.

In his message, Kakwenza noted that if it wasn't for the officers at the prison who did everything possible to save his life, by now he would be dead.

"I cannot say that I am happy to be released. Yes, I have been released, I can eat whatever I want, I can move anywhere I want but I am not happy because this is like getting half-baked freedom," he said.

Kakwenza narrated that at Kitalya, he was subjected to torture which left him in a lot of pain.

He also revealed that the many hospitals he had gone to seeking treatment turned him away for fear of falling afoul the government while other doctors were afraid to issue him a medical report on his condition.

Despite his ordeal, Kakwenza said that he is not sorry for the tweets he sent out allegedly insulting the first son and he is ready to continue from where he stopped.