Tanzania: Tanga Port Cuts Waiting Time for Fuel Tankers

Tanga — WITH the acquisition of new equipment at the Tanga Port implemented by the government, waiting time for fuel tankers at the port has been reduced by more than half.

Speaking exclusively to our reporter recently, Senior Engineer at the Tanga Oil Terminal Hashim Kasege said that the acquisition of three identical flow metres has eased loading and offloading time at the port.

He said that each of the modern flow metres can handle three different oil products, petrol, diesel and kerosene (jet A one) at the same time, although currently, they handle petrol and diesel.

He said that the metres can import and export the products from the ship to the storage facility and vice versa, which enables the government to know the amount that has been received and the amount that is being offloaded through the flow metres.

A flow meter is an instrument used to measure linear, nonlinear, mass or volumetric flow rate of a liquid, such as petrol or diesel.

"Apart from that, the modern machines can also determine the quality of the petroleum products, which means that they check the quality and the quantity of products that come in or go out," he said.

Compared to the old flow metres that were at the port, he said that the new metres have greatly improved efficiency in handling petroleum cargo at the port, since they have a capacity of loading 1,800 metric tonnes of fuel in one hour, compared to the old ones which handled an average of 400 metric tonnes per hour.

He said before purchasing the new flow metres, the government with the help of petroleum stakeholders took the effort to find out the best flow metres that are used in developed countries, and they were recommended on the three.

Mr Kasege said that another advantage of the new flow metres is that even in cold or hot weather conditions, they can continue operating, unlike before where the old metres could not handle frozen petroleum cargo.

He said that the new metres can measure fluid and its pressure, temperature, allowable pressure drop, density (or specific gravity), conductivity, viscosity and vapour pressure at maximum operating temperature which are listed, together with an indication of how these properties might vary or interact.

In addition, he said all safety or toxicity information is provided, together with detailed data on the fluid's composition, presence of bubbles, solids (abrasive or soft, size of particles, fibers), tendency to coat, and light transmission qualities.

"Our main storage facility belongs to GDP, where ships come and offload the products to their facility, so when there is a customer, who mainly come from Zanzibar, it takes a very short time to load the ships using the new flow metres, which has helped us a lot," he said.

He further said that unlike before, the new metres have a backup system, because everything that happens at the Tanga flow metres, the headquarters in Dar es Salaam are also able to store the information, so in case they lose vital records, they can easily get them from the head office.