South Africa: Motshekga to Launch Comprehensive Sexuality Education Radio Lessons in Soweto

8 February 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga, and Deputy Minister, Dr Reginah Mhaule, will today launch Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) radio lessons at Hitekani Primary School in Tshiawelo, Soweto.

In a statement on Monday, the department said the CSE Radio Lessons will be released and handed over to the DBE by the USAID Mission Director, Andrew Karas.

"The radio drama series, 'Life on Madlala Street', was adapted from the Comprehensive Sexuality Education lessons taught in Life Skills and Life Orientation. It is aimed at teaching learners the values of gender equality, particularly regarding the prevention of gender-based violence and the prevention of learner pregnancy," the department said.

The radio lessons are adapted from the CSE scripted lesson plans, which were developed by the Department of Basic Education and the Education Development Centre (EDC), a USAID funded contractor.

The department said the radio lessons are intended to supplement teaching and learning in the classroom and at home.

"The 11 radio lessons focus on teaching learners in school the values of gender equality and the prevention of gender-based violence," the department said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

