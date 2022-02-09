South Africa: Nxesi Inspects Service Delivery Ahead of SONA

Employment and Labour Minister, Thulas Nxesi, will this morning conduct a service delivery oversight visit at one of the department's satellite offices in Nyanga, Western Cape, in the run-up to this year's State of the Nation Address (SONA).

The Minister will visit the Mitchell's Plein Labour Centre's Nyanga office, which provides services to clients who are unable to travel to Mitchells Plain.

The satellite office services the communities of Black City, KTC Informal, New Crossroads, Nyanga SP, Philippi, and Gugulethu.

"Following the President's commitments made at the previous SONA on social relief measures aimed at mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on workers and businesses, the Minister will be receiving feedback on the province's Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) benefit's progress and challenges," the department said.

Nxesi will also pay visits to local businesses that benefited from the TERS programme.