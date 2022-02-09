Uganda: Police Cautions Errant Drivers as 66 People Die in Accidents in One Week

At least 66 people died in road accidents in one week, from January 31, to February 6, 2022, the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety has said.

ASP Nampiima Faridah, who is the Traffic Police Spokesperson said on Monday that between January 31 to February 6, 2022, police had recorded a total of 372 accidents, out of which 60 were fatal, 185 were serious and 127 minor.

"There were 388 accident victims during this period and out of these 66 people died and 322 sustained injuries," Nampiima said.

Nampiima warned that with the economy now fully opened, police is set to intensify operations on errant drivers.

The traffic police mouthpiece also said that every road user should know that road safety begins with them.

"Avoid behaviour that would lead you to misuse the road. We expect every road user to be considerate to each other. The public can report traffic violation on our Toll free number Tel: 0800199099," Nampiima said.

Check EPS status of your car

Nampiima also stressed that each driver should check the EPS status of their driving licenses and pay any unpaid EPS ticket on either their vehicle or on their permit.

"The means of paying this EPS ticket include pay way, agent banking, mobile money and banks. We are giving you an ultimatum of two weeks to clear tickets off your cars and driving permits to avoid inconveniences since we are going to mount operations on the same," Nampiima warned.