South Africa: Thulsie Twins Sentenced for Terrorist Related Activities

press release

Media Statement

Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (HAWKS)

PRETORIA - The Gauteng High court sitting in Johannesburg sentenced Brandon-Lee Thulsie to eight years imprisonment and his brother, Tony-Lee Thulsie to eleven years imprisonment for terrorism-related crimes that are reported to have taken place between 2015 and 2016, yesterday.

The time spent by the accused in custody awaiting trial, from the date of arrest will be considered as time served. They were declared unfit to possess the firearm in terms of the Firearms Control Act. This is after they pleaded guilty on Monday, 07 February 2022 following an intensive prosecution led investigation by the members of the Hawks' Crimes Against the State team within Serious Organised Crime Investigation of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation.

The twins were arrested in 2016 in a multi-disciplinary operation in the West Rand on allegations of planning attacks on the US Embassy, the UK High Commission and Jewish institutions within South Africa. Both accused attempted to leave South Africa to join the jihadist terrorist group, the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL). The investigation also revealed that the twins conspired with a man known as Abu Harb to perform terrorist acts in South Africa.

One of the accused, Brandon-Lee was also found with a document connected to terrorist activities, a Mujahid guide. Both accused were sentenced to five years imprisonment for attempting to leave South Africa to join ISIL in Syria. Tony-Lee was further sentenced to six years imprisonment for conspiring with Abu Harb whereas Brandon-Lee was also sentenced to three years imprisonment for possession the Mujahid guide.

The National Head of the Hawks, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya applauded the team for the sentence achieved and said "Although this investigation had challenges of its own, I am satisfied that our members performed their duties with due diligence and determination to ensure that his type of organised crime is rooted out. The investigation team and prosecutors are commended for the efforts invested in the matter since prioritisation".