South Africa: Prasa Removes 30 Homeless People From Rail Premises

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) security has removed 30 homeless people from the rail premises between Woodstock and Salt River in Cape Town.

The agency said Tuesday's operation was successful and prevented an encroachment on that section.

"PRASA is planning to close off its networks to prevent further encroachments on its rail network. Encroachment on the rail system is one of the biggest challenges facing PRASA and the entity will not tolerate acts that undermine people's Constitutional right to travel safely on our rail network," the agency said.

In November last year, the High Court in the Western Cape granted PRASA an extension for the lawful relocation of residents illegally occupying the agency's property along the Langa railway lines.

PRASA said the closure of the Central Line came at a huge cost and inconvenience for the thousands of commuters who rely on affordable railway transport to get to and from work, not to mention the economy of the City of Cape Town

No injuries were reported during the removal.