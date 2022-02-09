South Africa: Prasa Removes 30 Homeless People From Rail Premises

8 February 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) security has removed 30 homeless people from the rail premises between Woodstock and Salt River in Cape Town.

The agency said Tuesday's operation was successful and prevented an encroachment on that section.

"PRASA is planning to close off its networks to prevent further encroachments on its rail network. Encroachment on the rail system is one of the biggest challenges facing PRASA and the entity will not tolerate acts that undermine people's Constitutional right to travel safely on our rail network," the agency said.

In November last year, the High Court in the Western Cape granted PRASA an extension for the lawful relocation of residents illegally occupying the agency's property along the Langa railway lines.

PRASA said the closure of the Central Line came at a huge cost and inconvenience for the thousands of commuters who rely on affordable railway transport to get to and from work, not to mention the economy of the City of Cape Town

No injuries were reported during the removal.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X