Malawi: Bushiri's Extradition Case Continues

The High Court in Lilongwe has directed the Chief Resident Magistrates Court to be flexible to alternatives of hearing South African witnesses in the extradition case of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary.

In his ruling, Justice Redson Kapindu said the extradition matter should continue as a preliminary enquiry as required under the country's laws.

In an interview with MBC, Bushiri's lawyer, Wapona Kita said they are happy with the judgement which according to him sustains the lower court's earlier ruling.

"We are happy that the court has agreed with our arguments on what a preliminary inquiry entails," said Kita.

Among other things, the Judge explored several ways on how the South African witnesses can testify in the case which includes testifying in a foreign court of law.

Bushiri also known as 'Major 1' and his wife Mary are wanted by the South African National Prosecuting Authority and elite police unit the Hawks to answer alleged charges of money laundering, theft and fraud.