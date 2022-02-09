South Africa: Presiding Officers of Parliament to Inspect SONA Venue - Cape Town City Hall

document

The Presiding Officers of Parliament, led by the National Assembly Speaker, Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, and National Council of Provinces Chairperson, Mr Amos Masondo, will tomorrow, Wednesday 09 February, inspect the preparedness of the Cape Town City Hall to host the State of the Nation Address (SONA).

The President will deliver the State of the Nation Address at the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday, 10 February at 7 pm.

The Cape Town City Hall was declared a Parliamentary precinct from 1 to 16 February 2022, and all rules that apply to a Parliamentary precinct became effective.

Details of the Walk-about are below:

Date: Wednesday, 09 February

Time: 12:00

Venue: Cape Town City Hall Foyer

Only accredited media in possession of media tags will be allowed at the Cape Town City Hall.

All accredited media to work in the Parliamentary precinct on the day of SONA to collect their tags as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 09 February

Time: 09:00 to 22h00

Date: Thursday, 10 February

Time: 09:00 - 13:00

Venue: 7 Wale Street (Western Cape Provincial Legislature Foyer)

For all enquiries related to SONA Accreditation, contact Mlindi Mpindi on 081 716 7329 or mmpindi@parliament.gov.za or Nolizwi Magwagwa on 081 716 5824 or nmagwagwa@parliament.gov.za.