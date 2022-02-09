Mauritius: Insignia 2021 - National Day Awardees Honoured By President Roopun

press release

National awards were presented to National Day Awardees by the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun,this afternoon, during the Insignia ceremony held at the State House, Le Réduit.

The Vice-President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr. Marie Cyril Eddy Boissezon, the Prime Minister, Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, and the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Housing and Land Use Planning, Minister of Tourism, Mr. Louis Steven Obeegadoo, graced the Insignia award ceremony.

Various personalities received the National Awards, namely:

COMMANDER OF THE ORDER OF THE STAR AND KEY OF THE INDIAN OCEAN (CSK)

RAJMUN-JOOSERY Mrs.Lilowtee for contribution in the promotion of business development.

OFFICER OF THE ORDER OF THE STAR AND KEY OF THE INDIAN OCEAN (OSK)

DOOKARUN Daramraz for distinguished service to the community;

DOORGAH Gyandath for distinguished service to the community;

GAVA NARAIDOO Naraidoo for distinguished service in the social field; and

GHOORBIN Bhojraj for distinguished service to the community.

MEMBER OF THE ORDER OF THE STAR AND KEY OF THE INDIAN OCEAN (MSK)

BUCHOO Yosandeo for long and dedicated service to the community;

COMRASAMY Canarapen for contribution in the social field;

DABEDEEN Akhilanund for contribution in the religious and cultural fields;

DHUNY Dharam Yash Deo for contribution in the field of culture; and

GOKHOOL MUNGUR Mrs Dhanwantee for contribution in the social field.

PRESIDENT'S DISTINGUISHED SERVICE MEDAL (PDSM)

RADEGONDE Sydney Jacques for contribution in the field of music.

PRESIDENT'S MERITORIOUS SERVICE MEDAL (PMSM)

JUGROO Seewoonarain for contribution in the health sector; and

JOUAN Marie Joseph Herbert for long and dedicated service in the field of industrial relations.

PRESIDENT'S BADGE OF HONOUR

CANDASSAMY Paramasiven for contribution in the social field; and

CHEENARAMEN Seeven for long and meritorious service.

PRESIDENT'S CERTIFICATE OF HONOUR

AUBEELUCK Rewanand for long and meritorious service;

KISSOON Veedeeanand for long and meritorious service (in absentia); and

NAVJEE Danadev for long and meritorious service.