Mauritius: Agro-Industry Minister Launches Fertiliser Subsidy Scheme

press release

The Attorney General, Minister of Agro-Industry and Food Security, Mr Maneesh Gobin, launched, today, the Fertiliser Subsidy Scheme (FSS) at Ajoodhea Hall in Long Mountain. The aim of the FSS, which will be implemented by the Small Farmers Welfare Fund (SFWF), is to provide support to the planting community in sustaining their crop businesses and ensuring continuous food production, in line with Government's policy for national food security.

The Minister of Energy and Public Utilities, Mr Georges Pierre Lesjongard, Members of Parliament, the manager of the SFWF, Mr Roopesh Bheekarry, and other personalities were present.

In his address, Minister Gobin highlighted that Government has approved the introduction of the FSS, through which a subsidy to the tune of 50% on the cost of fertilisers will be provided to horticultural growers (vegetables, fruits and flowers) for one crop cycle. He observed that funding to the tune of Rs 60 million has been approved by Cabinet to finance this Scheme.

The Agro-Industry Minister stressed on the importance for planters to ensure that all their personal details provided to the SFWF, as well as their planter's card, are up-to-date so that they can benefit from the different schemes put at their disposal by Government. He also dwelt on facilities offered to planters such as a scheme for the acquisition of CCTV cameras and for backyard gardening, as well as for agro-processing.

He further reassured that Government will continue to provide support to planters and farmers of the Republic of Mauritius through various schemes so that they can help reduce local dependence on the import of food products.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritius Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For his part, Minister Lesjongard recalled that the country has gone and is still going through difficult times, with the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and recent tropical cyclone Batsirai, but has nonetheless been able to face these situations thanks to the collaboration of every citizen.

He commended the planters' community for their endeavour to provide food to the community, which is in line with Government's policy for national food security. He encouraged planters of the region to avail from the different schemes offered by Government.

As for Mr Bheekarry, he provided details regarding the implementation of the FSS, and dwelt on several other schemes already set up by Government for, among others: the purchase of processing and packing equipment; cattle breeding; rainwater harvesting; and upgrading of livestock farms.

Fertiliser Subsidy Scheme

The subsidy on fertiliser under the FSS will be provided to planters as follows: open field planters with a maximum of 10 arpents of land will receive up to Rs 7,500 per arpent, thus amounting to a maximum of Rs 75,000; while hydroponic growers with a maximum of 1,500 square metres under cultivation will receive up to a maximum of Rs 135,000 (Rs 90 per square metre).

In an event a grower is cultivating both in open field and hydroponic, the maximum amount to be disbursed would be Rs 135,000.