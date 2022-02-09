Nigeria: Scarcity - NNPC Intensifies Efforts to Improve Fuel Supply

9 February 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Nse Anthony-Uko

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has assured Nigerians that it has intensified efforts at increasing the supply of petrol into the market in order to bridge any unforeseen supply gap. This is as the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) said yesterday that the source of the premium motor spirit PMS), commonly known as Petrol, containing methanol quantities above Nigeria's specification has identified and the circulation contained.

Methanol is a regular additive in Petrol and usually blended in an acceptable quantity. However, when added in quantity higher than specification, the petrol becomes harmful to engines.

The NMDPRA, in a statement yesterday, said "The "Authority wishes to inform the general public that limited quantity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as Petrol, with methanol quantities above Nigeria's specification was discovered in the supply chain.

"to ensure vehicular and equipment safety, the limited quantity of the impacted product has been isolated and withdrawn from the market, including the loaded trucks in transit.

"Our technical team in conjunction with NNPC Ltd and other industry stakeholders, will continue to monitor and ensure quality petroleum products are adequately supplied and distributed nationwide.

The source supplier has been identified and further commercial and appropriate actions shall be taken by the Authority and NNPC Ltd.

The NMDPRA also assured that NNPC Ltd and all Oil Marketing Companies have been directed to sustain sufficient distribution of Petrol in all retail outlets nationwide.

Meanwhile, long queues of vehicles persisted in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and other major cities as the limited supply of PMS continued.

