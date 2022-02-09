Zimbabwe Fashion Awards Nominees Out

Organisers for the inaugural Zimbabwe Fashion Awards dubbed "Style Icon Zimbabwe Awards" (SIZA) have said preparations for the show are at an advanced stage.

The event which is scheduled to take place this Saturday at the Rainbow Towers in Harare will see fashion celebrities, icons, designers, and retailers among others being honoured at the prestigious event.

They released the nominees recently which received mixed feelings from the local sector.

Below is the full list:

Lifetime Achievement Award

1. Bata Zimbabwe

2. Paramount Garments

Fashion Icon Honorary Award

1. Joyce Chimanye

2. Priscilla Chigariro

3. Pokello Nare

4. Jonathan Denga

5. Trust Mathe

6. Patrick Mavros

Outstanding Retailers

1. 4 May International

2. Posh

3. Jan Jam

Best Clothing Retail

1. Aygail Collections

2. Mfu's Closet

3. Truworths

4. Vicenzo Valli

5. Edgars Stores Zimbabwe

6. On Point

Designer Of The Year

1.Ishmael Tsakatsa - Zarguesia

2. Tapfumanei Munenge

3. Sozinio - Freddy Sozinio Jackson

4. Chasers Clothing - Richmond Mlambo

5. Ganu by Ganu - Nkanyezi Malunga

6. Tafadzwa Moyo

7. Lorraine Swanepoel - Maison Du Style

8. Victoria Manase - Samsara

Most Fashionable Male Model

1.Tinotenda Chinyani

2. Rishabh Verma

3. Adonis Ncube

4. Delroy Dermaco Manuel

5. Bernard Ndlovu

Most Fashionable Female Model

1.Hilary Makaya

2. Sakhile Dube

3. Hilda Mabu

4. Tanya Chikuni

5. Wendy Maturi

Male Most Stylish Celebrity

1. Passion Java

2. Tinotenda Chinyani

3. Carrington Chiwadzwa - Nutty O

Female Most Stylish Celebrity

1. Misred - Samantha Musa

2. Jacqueline Ngarande

3. Zodwa Mkandla

4. Luminista Jemwa

Most Stylish Male Artist

1. Mukudzeyi Mukombe - Jah Prayzah

2. Mudiwa Hood

3. Takura Shonhai

4. Desmond Chideme - Stunner

5. Slyvester Chizanga - Freeman

6. Enock Munhenga - Ex Q

7. Minister Michael Mahendere

Most Stylish Female Artist

1. Sandra Ndebele

2. Vanessa Sibanda - Queen Vee

3. Tamsanqa Moyo - Tamy Moyo

4. Christabell Mahlungwa,

5. Rachel Jambaya - Rachel J

Most Controversial Artistic Style

1. Obey Makamure - Tocky Vibes

2. Passion Java

3. Campion Jani - Mwendaz weDrip

4. Vimbai Zimuto

Most Stylish Male Media Personality

1. Napoleon Nyanhi

2. Tafadzwa Zimoyo

3. Arthur Evans

4. Maimba Mapuranga

Most Stylish Female Media Personality

1. Rebecca Kucherera

2. Itai Mutinhiri

3. Mbonisi Mahonondo - Mbo Mahocs

4. Samantha Musa - Misred

Fashionista Of The Year (People's Choice)

1. Craig Magengezha - Craig Rain

2. Mr Rocca

3. Danielle Simba Allen

Hairstylist Of The Year

1. Hair Lounge

2. Anesu Beauty

3. Craig's Saloon

4. Gentleman's Corner

5. Vintage Barbershop

Make-Up Artist Of The Year

1. Jackie Mgido - Vault Cosmetics

2. Deliwe Mutandiro

3. Gamuchirai Manyika

Fashion Photographer Of The Year

1. Optimass Art

2. IKD photography

3. Tinpo Media

4. Judith Williams

Stylist Of The Year

1. Anesu Mhembere - (Minister of White Linen)

2. Black Consultants

3. Style Consultants x Hollywood Lee

Best Upcoming Designer

1. Vanessa Hodza

2. Patch Maoko

3. Chido Murasiranwa - Dhuba

4. Cheryl Johnson - Natai Natai

5. Mtobie Sibanda (Indwangu)

6. Thandinkosi Sibanda - Thandy's Designs

7. Brendan Pazarangu - Paz & Chivz

Fashionable Music Video Of The Year

1. Ex Q Featuring Amara Brown (Try)

2. Anita Jackson (Ndiwe)

3. Roki ft Koffi (Patati Patata)

4. Sebastian Magacha ft Madam Boss (Mamero)

5. Tamy Moyo (Phone Call 'AH')

6. Janet Manyowa (Many Blessings)

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Fashion Blogger Of The Year

1. Mutsa Mwale

2. Lilian Madyara - Hollywood Lee

3. Chiedza Chinhara - Diary of a Smurf Dinkie

Most Fashionable Zimbabwean in the Diaspora

1.Danielle Simba Allen

2. Yvonne Yvette Designs

3. Mr Rocca

4. Farai Simoyi

5. Eglet Mtengwa Nyabvure - Pfeka

6. Taffy Shoes

Accessory Designer Of The Year

1. Vanhu Vamwe

2. Rungano Rwedu

3. Dori

4. House of Sandals

5. Patch Maoko

6. Tana Wiseman

The Most Fashionable Social Media Personality (People's Choice)

1. Maxine Adams

2. African Goddess (Kundai)

3. Tanya Chikuni

4. Pamela Hakunavanhu

5. Natalie Mhandu

Fashion Art Designer Of The Year

1. Ivhu Tribe

2. Haus of Stone

3. GanubyGanu

Traditional Designer of the Year

1. Victoria Manase - Samsara

2. Ngonidzashe Motsi - Chena Neni

3. Nokuthuba Ndlovu-Muleya - Faes Apparel