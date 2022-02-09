Zimbabwe: Teachers Strike - Under Pressure Govt Offers 20 Percent Increment

9 February 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

Spread This News

DESPERATE to avoid a full-scale industrial action by civil servants, the Zanu PF government has awarded a 20% salary increment backdated to January and a Covid-19 monthly allowance of US$100 effective March 1.

This is in addition to the US$75 Covid-19 allowance they are being given, implying the total Covid-19 allowance will be US$175 payable in hard currency.

However, the adjustments still fall far too short of their US$540 monthly salary demands and is likely to be rejected.

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube, accused by teachers' unions of carrying out an academic genocide, announced the increment in a statement on Tuesday.

"Government will with immediate effect award a 20% salary increment on their Zimbabwean dollar pay, backdated to January 2022 in addition to a US$100 per month in hard currency with effect from the 1st of March 2022," Ncube said.

"This will be done through the conversion of a corresponding Zimbabwe dollar salary amount into hard currency, bringing the foreign currency amount to USD175," he said, adding: "The introduction of an advancement award, which recognises seniority, for differentiation within the same grade to be implemented across the entire civil service sector."

Ncube also announced non-monetary benefits which included zero payment of school fees for up to three biological children per teaching family, with an upper limit of ZW$20 000 per child per term, paid directly to the school; the construction of 34 000 housing units ( 125 blocks of flats) over a five-year period as institutional accommodation including critical amenities, for teachers within the school premises and the implementation of a housing loan guarantee scheme to facilitate home ownership by civil servants.

He said teachers will be provided with a transport facility to ferry them in both rural and urban areas and will now import vehicles duty-free.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X