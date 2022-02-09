Rwanda: Kagame Puts Leaders on Spot Over Delays to Stop Gishwati Cattle Predator

President Paul Kagame criticised authorities for not taking swift action when dairy farmers in the Western Province complained about attacks on their herd.

Over 50 cows had been killed by a wild animal that attacked from the neighbouring Mukura-Gishwati National Park.

The continued attacks prompted an an outcry from farmers seeking help to save their herds.

"When I talked to the concerned authorities about this particular issue, I was informed that it was not a new case that in fact some leaders knew about it since 2019," President Kagame said.

The President criticised leaders for the delay in taking action, saying price of doing nothing has hefty.

Kagame, who was speaking at the swear-in ceremony of new ministers, pointed out that more is expected of leaders.

The predator attacked mainly calves which it devoured around the abdomen, leaving the other carcass behind.

The President explained that much as there are different teams currently on ground to find a sustainable solution, the response to the farmers pleas was too slow.

Kagame reminded the Ministers present at the ceremony that such problems require collective input of leaders.

The unfortunate [Gishwati] case, he added, was just among the many that should not be tolerated.

"As leaders, we should reflect on our call to serve during such swear-in ceremonies. Otherwise, the event is reduced to a formality."

Last week the Ministry of Local Government assured Gishwati farmers of protection.

While the park is not yet fenced and the budget to do so might not readily be available, the ministry said that everything possible will be done to contain the predator.

Farmers who lost thier animals will be compensated.