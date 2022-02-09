Uganda: BoU Makes Case for Digital Banking Solutions As KCB Launches New Online Platforms

8 February 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

The Bank of Uganda Executive Director of the Bank Supervision, Tumubweine Twinemanzi has said that banks ought to digital banking solutions or else their customer base will remain law.

"The biggest percentage at 75% of our population is below the age of 35. These want 24/7 access to the services you have. They want user friendly but above all products that can be put on their phones. Any product that cannot be put on the phone will have a short shelf life,"Tumubweine said.

He was on Tuesday speaking during the launch of KCB bank's new digital platforms at a function held at Serena hotel in Kampala.

The BoU Executive Director for bank supervision explained that whereas many products have been introduced by financial institutions but only those that are tailored to suit customers' needs will stand the test of time.

"So many people have introduced these digital products but what matters is how you are able to explain and market them to customers. How easy to use and accessible are these products for customers," he questioned.

Tumubweine also urged banks to ensure the energy they use in marketing the digital platforms is the same in mitigating risks that might be associated with them.

The KCB Managing Director, Edgar Byamah said that with the constant rise and improvement in technology, different sectors have upgraded their services with adoption of new technologies.

"We have as well upgraded our services to offer our customers improved services in a timely and reliable manner. This reinforces KCB bank's commitment to offer banking solutions that fit into the lives of its customers,"Byamah said.

He underscored the role of digital solutions in the banking sector that he said have driven financial inclusion in the country.

"To us, our belief is that our services should be accessible whenever and wherever you need them."

According to Michael Ssekyondwa, the KCB Head of Retail Banking, the bank has now introduced an online account opening platform for people from allover the country to use to open accounts in the bank as well as Kaycee, a friendly chatbot that will support real-time interactive conversations with customers.

At the same function KCB rolled out ATM recyclers that accept cash deposits and withdraws conveniently for customers.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X