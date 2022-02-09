Tanzania: Dodoma Region Offers Sponsorship to Best Performing Students

DODOMA region has vowed to provide sponsorship for the A-level studies to the students who passed with flying colors in their last form four national examinations.

Speaking during an event to award the students and teachers who performed well in the last year's final examination, Dodoma regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Anthony Mtaka, said the move was designed to motivate the students to study hard.

Mr Mtaka announced that this year the regional government would sponsor a total of 43 students who recorded great performance in Form Four 2021 in government schools.

"Each student who scores division 1 of 7 to 9 points for women and for men 9 points from government schools, the regional government will pay their fees," he expressed.

RC Mtaka tipped that apart from school fees the regional office will also issue school supplies for a period of two years.

He explained that of the 43 students, 35 are girls and eight are boys are from Mpwapwa, Lukundo, Mlowa high schools, Dodoma, Msalato Girls, Mtera Dam and Gode Gode.

Mr Mtaka said the region wants the students to be competitive in academics, thus the region must invest in education, since there is no country in the world that has developed without investing in education.

"We do what we have to do, parents' responsibilities will remain in terms of school uniforms; if your child is assigned to school come with their letter to us and we will provide them with schools supplies and pay the fees," he noted.

Mr Mtaka urged the school committees to look around on how to conduct regular practical tests that would improve the academic development of the students in the region.

He also called on education officials to respect, take care of teachers during their daily routine, and applause them where they deserve credit, especially when their students pass the exams.

However, he urged the students to know that studying is their main responsibility during school time; and attaining good results should be their main objective.